Former Selinsgrove businessman a no-show in court, warrant issued

SELINSGROVE – A former Selinsgrove businessman is a wanted man…A bench warrant has been issued for Nathan Fisher, who authorities say failed to appear in Snyder County Court Monday. The Snyder County Sheriff’s office tells WKOK, Judge Michael Sholley issued the warrant for the arrest of Fisher, the owner of the now closed Vivace Music Center.

The Sheriff’s office says Fisher was due to appear in county court for a formal arraignment and he was not yet in custody as of mid-morning Wednesday. The 26-year-old Fisher has a lengthy history of identity theft and bad checks in several Pennsylvania counties.

In Snyder County Fisher was charged last fall with four counts each of identity theft, forgery and deceptive business practices. Fisher allegedly made more than $40,000 in purchases using credit cards fraudulently obtained using a part-time employee’s identity. (Matt Catrillo)