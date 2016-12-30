Former school administrator applies for ARD program

SHAMOKIN — A former school administrator charged with retail theft has applied for the ARD program for first time offenders. 61-year-old Ruby Michetti appeared before District Judge John Gembic on Thursday and waived her right to preliminary hearing and applied for ARD.

Police say Michetti took several items from a grocery store in Shamokin on November 30. She was also accused of shoplifting at the same store between September and November 21. Michetti resigned from the Shamokin Area School District in December, where she served as the district’s curriculum coordinator. (Ali Stevens)