SUNBURY — A well-known priest who served for many years at Saint Monica Church has died. Father William Haviland died Wednesday at the age of 80. A viewing will take place on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Monica Church in Sunbury, followed by a Vigil Mass. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:30 to 1 p.m. at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg, followed by a funeral mass.