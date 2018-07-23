Former PSU coach Portland dies: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Rene Portland, who built Penn State into a women’s basketball powerhouse during a 27-year tenure, has died after a three-year fight with cancer. She was 65. Portland coached the Lady Lions’ first All-Americans, achieved their first No. 1 ranking and reached their first Final Four. Of her 693 wins, 606 came as coach of the Lady Lions.

“The Penn State Athletics family extends our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Coach Portland,” Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “She made a significant impact on women’s basketball, Penn State Athletics and the State College and Lady Lion Basketball communities.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A crash involving two buses in downtown Pittsburgh has left more than 20 ballet students injured. Authorities say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday when one bus rear-ended another bus. Many students have been hospitalized with minor injuries. The buses were carrying students associated with a summer ballet program at Chatham University. The students range in age from 12 to 21, and are from multiple states.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Health officials are reporting a significant spike in nonfatal drug overdoses or adverse reactions in Philadelphia. Health Commissioner Tom Farley tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that the cluster was the largest he has seen in two years as head of the city’s health department. Farley says seven people died of apparent overdoses between Friday night and Sunday morning, which is about the typical overdose death rate.

But officials say nonfatal apparent overdoses were unusually high, sending about 100 people to emergency rooms over 24 hours. Farley says it’s unclear whether the substance responsible was heroin, fentanyl or something else. Health officials are still waiting for results of tests of bags found in the hands of arriving patients. In December 2016, 35 people died in a rash of overdoses over five days.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls’ bathroom will be TV’s first transgender superhero. Nicole Maines will star in The CW/Warner Bros.’ “Supergirl” as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. Producers describe her character as a “soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others.”

Maines gained national attention for her battle against her Orono, Maine school district over her right to use the girls’ bathroom. Maine’s highest court ruled in 2014 that school officials violated state anti-discrimination law when they required her to use a staff restroom. It was the first time a state high court concluded that a transgender person should use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City art dealer who bought the contents of a New Jersey storage locker filled with paintings for $15,000 says he got more than he bargained for. He found half a dozen paintings he believes were done by artist Willem de Kooning, whose works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.

The New York Post reports David Killen bought the contents of the Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, locker last year.

The paintings were originally from the studio of art conservator Orrin Riley, who died in 1986, and his partner, Susanne Schnitzer, who died in 2009. The paintings aren’t signed, but Killen reached out to an expert who’s confident they were done by de Kooning, an abstract expressionist from the Netherlands who moved to the United States and died in 1997.

CINCINNATI (AP) — An opera based on Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” has made its U.S. debut in Cincinnati. “Another Brick in the Wall” opened Friday at Music Hall. It premiered in Montreal last year. Pierre Dufour’s production follows a rock singer named Pink, who relives pivotal moments in his life during a stay at a mental health clinic.

The opera includes all of the album’s lyrics along with some melodic themes. Dufour says he believes the progressive rock album’s story of love and loss makes it a great opera. “Another Brick” star Nathan Keoughan has the task of diving into Pink’s “tortured” life. He says he believes many rock fans are attracted to the opera because of its creativity. The opera will run through July 31.

UNDATED (AP) — One of the singing group ABBA’s biggest hits was “The Winner Takes It All.” And at the box office this past weekend, that principle applies — except it wasn’t the Swedish pop band that came out on top in the battle of two sequels. The nation’s top movie is Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 2.” It edged out the ABBA reboot “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” by about one-and-a- half million dollars. Estimates say Washington’s movie took in $35.8 million from North American theaters over the weekend, while “Mamma Mia 2” captured $34.4 million. All told, it was a big weekend for sequels; all six of the top movies were reboots — and eight of the top 10 movies were sequels.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez allowed two hits over seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 for a doubleheader split. In the opener, Freddy Galvis had his second straight three-hit game back in Philadelphia and Tyson Ross ended a seven-start winless streak in the Padres’ 10-2 victory. Philadelphia widened its NL East lead to one game over second-place Atlanta. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Corey Dickerson homered for the fourth time in three days, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 for their ninth straight victory. Dickerson and Starling Marte hit consecutive homers off Matt Harvey during Pittsburgh’s four-run second. Dickerson’s two-run shot extended his homer streak to four straight games, becoming the first Pirate to accomplish the feat since Josh Harrison in 2014.

UNDATED (AP) — Rene Portland, who coached Penn State’s women’s basketball team to national prominence, has died. She was 65. Portland’s teams often dominated play in the Big Ten. She also coached at St. Joseph’s and Colorado, amassing nearly 700 wins.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 6 Miami 4

Final Oakland 6 San Francisco 5, 10 Innings

N-Y Mets at N-Y Yankees 8:05 p.m., postponed

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 Baltimore 4

Final Boston 9 Detroit 1

Final Kansas City 5 Minnesota 3

Final Texas 5 Cleveland 0

Final L-A Angels 14 Houston 5

Final Seattle 8 Chi White Sox 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 10 Philadelphia 2

Final Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 2

Final Washington 6 Atlanta 2

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Milwaukee 2

Final Chi Cubs 7 St. Louis 2

Final Arizona 6 Colorado 1

Final Philadelphia 5 San Diego 0

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 87 Seattle 74

Final Connecticut 92 Dallas 75

Final L.A. Sparks 93 Chicago 76

Final Las Vegas 88 Indiana 74

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.