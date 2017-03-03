Former pastor pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

SUNBURY — The former pastor at Montandon Baptist Church has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. 58-year-old Thomas Marker of Montandon faces up to seven years in state prison when he is sentenced in the coming months.

Police say they found at least 10 illegal images of child pornography on his digital devices after his home was searched in July. Marker admitted to looking at child pornography on his cell phone, laptop and tablet. He remains jailed as a county inmate at the Bellefonte prison awaiting sentencing. (Ali Stevens)