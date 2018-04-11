Former PA Governor Ed Rendell speaks at SU

SELINSGROVE – Pennsylvania’s former governor had plenty to say on his view of where America can improve today. Ed Rendell shared his “Progressive View of America” lecture Wednesday at Susquehanna University, continuing its theme of conflict. SU’s College Democrats, sponsor of the event, asked Rendell to answer how America can recover from its hyper partisanship. Rendell says:

“One, I think it has to come from executive leadership. I had for six years an all-Republican legislature, for two years a Democratic House and a Republican Senate, and I made progress on every major item that I talked about in the 2002 campaign. I made progress because I consulted with the legislature. I treated the legislative branch as equals.”

In addition, Rendell is calling for the return of term limits & making sure legislative pensions are guaranteed:

“If you’re serving for a limited period of time, there’s no risk for you to make a controversial vote. I’d also make sure that no elected official couldn’t be disqualified for a pension, meaning they couldn’t risk a difficult vote because they were worried about getting re-elected so they wouldn’t qualify for their pension. So they wouldn’t vote for what they believe in. I think that’s more of an impediment today than polarization.”

At the conclusion, Rendell said he’d take his $5,000 check to speak at SU and give $500 each to the College Democrats and Republicans for the work they’re doing on campus. He said both campus political organizations collaboration was a big reason why he came to the area:

“That is such an important thing for them to act together, to try to begin to chip away at the polarization that’s ripping not only Washington, but Harrisburg, and Springfield, and Sacramento and you name it.”

SU Board Member and alumni and longtime friend of Rendell, Bruce Ficken, was also a factor in bringing the former governor to the Valley.