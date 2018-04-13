Former PA Gov. Rendell talks redistricting, says we’re still “A Nation of Wusses”

SELINSGROVE – Yes, we are still “A Nation of Wusses,” that’s the continued stance of former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, who recently visited the Valley. As stated in a book in 2012, Rendell continues to criticize American leaders for having too much focus on the next election and not on the greater good.

Rendell says he sees this issue particularly when it comes to America’s infrastructure, “They’re still wusses. They won’t vote for a gas tax in light of all the incredible needs we have. We have 60,000 structurally deficient bridges in this country. How many of them have to collapse before we do something? Every time a bridge collapses we say, ‘Oh my God, we’ve got to do something about our infrastructure.’ And two weeks later, everyone forgets.”

Rendell also addressed the heavily debated redistricting issue in Pennsylvania. He says a non-partisan citizens commission should be in charge of redistricting, leaving it out of politicians hands.

He says the newly re-worked map is better, “This redistricting is fairer than the previous because if you assume that the congressional candidate wins who has the registration edge, they’ll be 18 Pennsylvania congressman with nine Democrats and nine Republicans. Under the old map, there were 13 Republicans and five Democrats.”

