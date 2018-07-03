Former Northumberland mayor wins Pineknotter of the Year

NORTHUMBERLAND – Much to his surprise, a former Northumberland mayor is the winner of the most prestigious award for a Northumberland or Point Township resident. During Tuesday evening’s Pineknotter Day festivities, Len Zboray was announced as this year’s Pineknotter of the Year.

A surprised Zboray says it’s a humbling honor, “To have people honor you for all your years of service, it’s nice that they appreciate and everyone does appreciate volunteerism and I think we need more of that.”

Along with serving as mayor, Zboray is a U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard veteran, an active Little League volunteer and is involved in other activities.

During his acceptance speech he continue to preach the importance of giving time to the community, “When I saw there was a need somewhere in an organization, I felt like I should do something. The harder you work, the more you get involved with it, and you just don’t want to quit. You want to try to recruit other people and you always try to leave something better than when you came.”

In addition to receiving the award, Zboray got a surprise visit from his son who lives in Colorado and works in Philadelphia, along with his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. His daughter and wife were also in attendance.