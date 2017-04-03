Former Northumberland County judge and DA faces DUI charge

SUNBURY – A former Northumberland County judge and long-time district attorney is facing a DUI charge. 67-year-old Tony Rosini was pulled over Sunday night along Route 61 in the area of Hosta Road in Shamokin Township.

State police say Rosini was stopped for a traffic violation and it was determined he was under the influence. He was taken to Sunbury Community Hospital for blood alcohol testing and charges will be filed pending the results. Rosini retired in January of 2016 after more than 18 years as Northumberland County District Attorney and two years as a Northumberland County judge. He was appointed to finish the term of President Judge Robert Sacavage in 2014.