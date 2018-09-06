Former NBA player visits Middleburg for addiction campaign

MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County Coalition for Kids Wednesday night kicked off a public awareness campaign on addiction and recovery with a visit from a former NBA player.

Former NBA player Chris Herren kicked off the campaign with a presentation Wednesday night at Grace Covenant Community Church in Middleburg. He also conducted special assemblies with Selinsgrove, Midd-West, and Mifflinburg school districts.

In his presentation, Herren talked about losing his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA to drug addiction. Herren has been in recovery since 2008 and has refocused his life putting sobriety and family above all else.

For the next few weeks, the Snyder County Coalition for Kids will be sharing current data on drug abuse and recovery on its Facebook page. It’ll also have testimonials from Valley citizens and resources to help those suffering with addiction. The campaign culminates with the Coalition’s annual conference December 12 at Susquehanna University.