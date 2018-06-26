Former Midd-West teacher headed for trial on morals offenses

MIFFLINBURG – Three 11-year-old students testified that a teacher touched them inappropriately in the past year. As a result, the former Midd-West School District teacher will face more criminal court action. After a preliminary hearing, magistrate Jeffrey Mensch ordered 44-year-old Kurt Sprenkel of Middleburg to face trial.

The former West Snyder Elementary School fifth grade teacher is facing three felony counts of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of indecent sexual assault, and three summary counts of harassment. One felony corruption of minors charge was dropped. Sprenkel waived his formal court arraignment.

All three students said Sprenkle either touched their back, or their buttocks during a trip to camp mount Luther or in the school building.

The first victim said she had two incidents with Sprenkel resulting in him touching her buttocks after first rubbing her back. The incidents occurred in Sprenkel’s classroom and during a trip at Camp Mount Luther last October.

The second victim said she had three incidents where Sprenkel touched her buttocks after either putting his hand on her back and/or waist. The first two incidents with the second victim occurred at camp and the third in Sprenkel’s classroom.

The first two victims said they reported their incidents to the school principal while at camp. The third victim said two incidents occurred with Sprenkel at camp and in his classroom as well, where he touched her buttocks each time, including a time where he grabbed her bottom with both hands. She says she also reported her incidents to the school principal.

