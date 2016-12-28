Former Lourdes Regional basketball coach pleads guilty to prostitution charges

SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man, who served as the head boys basketball coach at Lourdes Regional, has pleaded guilty to patronizing prostitutes. The Daily Item reports 40-year-old Peter Long pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to criminal solicitation.

He was accepted into the ARD program for first-time offenders. This allows Long to possibly have his criminal record expunged if he completes the program. Police say Long was among 13 people arrested in May by Lancaster police following a sting operation. (Ali Stevens)