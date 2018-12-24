Former Geisinger miracle child Josiah Viera has died

HEGINS – Tragic holiday news out of Hegins, as 14-year-old Josiah Viera has died. Viera had a life-long battle with a rare terminal childhood disease called rapid-aging disease. The disease ages him 10 years for every year of his life.

Josiah was known for his highly positive outlook on life despite his illness, and most notably through his love of baseball. Josiah is best known for serving as a bench coach for the nearby State College Spikes, the Short-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was also a student at Tri-Valley High School.

Josiah is survived by his grandparents Dave and Deb Bohner, his mother Jennifer Viera and sister Daisha.