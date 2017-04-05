Home
Former district attorney and judge issues statement following DUI arrest

Ali Stevens | |

SUNBURY — Former Northumberland County District Attorney and Judge Tony Rosini has issued a statement following his arrest for DUI on Sunday.  Rosini said, “I deeply regret my actions” and “If anyone should know better, it is me and I have no one to blame but myself.”

He added, “I am embarrassed at the poor judgment I showed.” Rosini was arrested Sunday evening after he was stopped by state police on Route 61 in Shamokin Township for a traffic violation.  He served as district attorney from 1995 and continued on before being appointed judge in 2014.  He retired at the end of 2015.  (Ali Stevens)

