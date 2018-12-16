Former commissioner Clausi suing a man for assault, conspiracy

SUNBURY — Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi sued Shamokin police officer Nathan Rhodes and Shamokin resident Joseph Leschinskie in Northumberland County Court.

The Daily Item reports, Clausi, who is also a candidate for election to the commissioner’s board, filed the charges Wednesday in court and is seeking damages in excess of $50,000. The charges are assault and conspiracy against Rhodes and conspiracy against Leschinskie.

According to The Daily Item, Clausi claims that Rhodes was following him around Shamokin and then aggressively confronted him, and threatened to assault and kill him.

Clausi, who served two four-year terms as commissioner from 2008 to 2015, announced last week that he seeking a third term in the 2019 election on the Democratic ticket,. (Deanna Force)