Former Bucknell University professor, Karl Patten has died

LEWISBURG—A local human rights advocate and former Bucknell University professor has passed away. Karl Watson Patten Jr. of Lewisburg passed away on April 16 at the age of 90. Patten began teaching in the English department at Bucknell University in 1956 and taught for over 40 years. He is the founder of the film studies emphasis within the English department and ran the Hilltop Film Series for many years.

He was an outspoken advocate for human rights, he headed the Lewisburg chapter of the ACLU for more than 25 years. He was also the co-founder of Lewisburg Prison Project.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. June 10 in the C. Williard Smith Library of the Vaughan Literature Building at Bucknell University. ( Sarah Benek)