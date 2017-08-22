Former Bucknell president & wife new co-chairs for playground project

SELINSGROVE – As work progresses on the future All Inclusive Playground at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove, two big names have been added to the initiative. Former Bucknell President Dr. Gary Sojka and his wife, Sandy, have been named honorary co-chairs of the project headed by the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation.

Dr. Sojka says the new playground will specifically address the needs of individuals with autism, Down syndrome, hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, and other life altering disabilities.

He says the playground will also include ball fields, a playground for children ages two and up, pavilions, restrooms, concession stands, and horseshoe and bocce courts.

Additionally, Christian Courtney, a consumer of services in the support community, will join as an honorary co-chair of the playground effort. The Sojka’s also announced a formal public fund drive “kick off” to raise $450,000 will soon be launched with a volunteer committee. (Matt Catrillo)