Former Bloomsburg University professor gets jail time for child porn

BLOOMSBURG — One to two years in a county jail is the sentence for a former Bloomsburg University philosophy professor. The Press-Enterprise reports 56-year-old Scott Lowe was sentenced Thursday for having child pornography on an office computer.

The Bloomsburg man must also pay a $5,000 fine and was ordered to have no contact with children in the future unless supervised by others.

Lowe taught philosophy on the BU campus beginning in 1987 but was suspended by the university a day after his arrest by state investigators back in February. He later resigned and then pleaded guilty in June to several felony counts.