Forensics to examine items found at search scene

MILTON, Pa. (AP) — A police chief says investigators have found some items that could be evidence in the search for a Pennsylvania woman missing since 1989, but forensic analysis will have to determine whether it is of any value. The Daily Item reports that Sunbury police chief Tim Miller said Saturday morning that removal of concrete at a Milton home will continue Monday.

Investigators have been using a jackhammer to demolish a wall in the home as they look for the remains of Barbara Miller, who disappeared after attending a wedding in Milton in June 1989. She was reported missing several days later by her ex-boyfriend, a former Sunbury police detective who told investigators that he last saw Miller get into a vehicle with two unidentified males.