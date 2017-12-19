Food gift ideas for the holiday season 

SUNBURY – When looking for presents you can give for someone who is hard to shop for, you might be able to get some good ideas from your kitchen. A Registered Dieticians recently appeared on WKOK Sunrise and talked about ‘gifts for foodies.’

Beth Stark, talked about a cookie idea, “There’s some cranberry, lemon and pistachio short bread cookies. We decorated them up with a drizzle of white chocolate, some red and green sprinkles. There’s your typical short break recipe, but we’re adding cranberries, pistachios and lemon zest.”

She also said, another good idea, cinnamon glazed almonds, which take only four ingredients, “In a saucepan, heat almonds, a little bit of sugar, a little bit of water, and some cinnamon. So that kind of caramelizes. And then you just bake them for 15 minutes at 250 degrees in the oven. They come out really crispy, and really delicious.”

