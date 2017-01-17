Focus Central PA, bringing new business to the Valley

SHAMOKIN DAM – For two decades, a Valley organization has focused on bringing new business to the Valley. Focus Central PA markets a seven-county region to major corporations looking for a place to grow their business.

Lauren Bryson, executive director, says Focus grew out of SEDA-COG in 1997, “Essentially, Focus, the original intention of working together was to join organizations to talk about attracting businesses to the region, that component of economic development.”

A registered non-profit, Focus does not receive any direct state or federal funds, but rather partners with industrial development corporations and business investors, “Individual organizations are partners of us and it varies, depending on the partner, but they basically use Focus as their marketing department or their marketing arm for business attraction.”

Focus represents the larger region at trade shows and networks with site location consultants to generate interest in the work force of 500,000 that occupies the Valley, “Our goal is to get leads, is to get companies and consultants to consider our region for their projects.”

In the last several years, Focus has generated more than 250 leads which resulted in about 20 site visits. Bryson said a major announcement is coming in the next few weeks that is a direct result of Focus’ work. You can learn more about Focus Central PA at their website.