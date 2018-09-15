Florence remnants to hit Central PA Monday: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/15/18

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Florence are expected to reach Pennsylvania by midday Monday. The National Weather Service says the storm could dump 2 to 4 inches of rain as it moves across Pennsylvania from southwest to northeast. Higher rainfall amounts are possible. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.

Weather service meteorologist Paul Head in State College says most of the storm’s impact will be felt in the north and west. He says there could be some small-stream flooding, but rivers are expected to stay within their banks. The storm is expected to leave Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A suburban Pittsburgh school district is canceling all sports games against another district over accusations that the opposing team’s fans and players used racial slurs during a varsity high school soccer match. Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines tells the Tribune-Review that the district’s players won’t travel to Connellsville Area School District or host the school, about 40 miles south, until the Sept. 6 incident is investigated and resolved by an interscholastic athletic league.

Connellsville Superintendent Joseph Bradley says his district is taking the allegations seriously and won’t condone unsportsmanlike conduct. Officials didn’t give details about the alleged slurs. One Penn Hills parent and a player told the Tribune-Review they happened on the field and in the stands. The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League’s director says the board will review the issue Monday at a meeting.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana Grande has posted a tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller a week after the hip-hop star’s death, saying she’s sorry she couldn’t save him. Grande posted a video she shot of Miller laughing on her Instagram page Friday. The post says she adored Miller since she met him at 19 and is sorry she couldn’t fix him or take away his pain, calling him the “kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved.” They’re the first words the 25-year-old singer has shared since Miller’s death.

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A man who was found unconscious in his home as child pornography scrolled across his computer screen can’t have his conviction thrown out. A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel ruled that evidence supports 49-year-old Daniel Smyser’s conviction and county prison term. PennLive.com reports crews rushed to Smyser’s Carlisle home in August 2015 in response to a 911 call from someone making choking sounds.

Features

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man caught on video lathering up and giving himself a shave while riding on a New Jersey train was violating the agency’s rules. A fellow rider on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit took the video Thursday night and tweeted it . Some commenters said they were impressed by the unidentified man’s shaving skills, while others felt “grossed out.”

NJ Transit says it prohibits bathing or shaving aboard trains and buses. Conductors can ask customers to stop and, if they refuse, the conductor can notify police. But that didn’t happen Thursday. Pete Bentivenga posted the video. He told NJ.com it was “one of the strangest things I’ve seen” in his nearly 20 years as a commuter.

He says the clean-shaven man then ordered himself a beer.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The long arm of the law has caught up with an Arizona lawmaker. And it had to step on it — because the lawmaker in question has been bragging about driving over 120 mph. State Rep. Paul Mosley had been summoned to court to face a charge of excessive speeding.

But he didn’t show up — and that led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. That got his attention — and he sped into court yesterday to enter a not guilty plea to a misdemeanor speeding charge. Mosley told a sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over in March he had driven at speeds of 120 mph or higher — and said he shouldn’t be cited because of legislative immunity.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

It’s a busy sports day on WKOK. We start with Penn State football, as the Nittany Lions host Kent State. Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Tailgate Show, kickoff at noon. That’s followed by Phillies baseball, as the Phils host the Marlins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m., first pitch at 7:05.

Friday Night Football

Athens 18, Wyalusing 16

Bald Eagle Area 35, Bishop Carroll 6

Bellefonte 44, Central Mountain 7

Berwick 40, Wyoming Valley West 24

Bloomsburg 19, Loyalsock 8

Canton 44, Bucktail 14

Central Columbia 49, Hughesville 24

Columbia-Montour 24, Cowanesque Valley 6

Danville 31, Mifflinburg 3

Lewisburg 49, Milton 7

Line Mountain 27, Juniata 20, OT

Midd-West 30, Shenandoah Valley 0

Montoursville 47, Warrior Run 0

Mount Carmel 47, Jersey Shore 7

Muncy 32, South Williamsport 24

Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 0

Susquenita 29, Williams Valley 7

Tri-Valley 20, Pine Grove 15

Upper Dauphin 29, Newport 26

Wellsboro 30, Towanda 3

Williamsport 64, Hazleton Area 63

