Florence closes two local roads, 1.5 to 3.5 inches fell

PennDOT’s list of new and previous road closures:

Columbia

(New) Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Sportsman Club Road and Green Creek Road in Orange Township.

Winding Road between Route 487 and Ridge Road in Fishing Creek Township is closed. The detour is Route 487, Route 239, Bendertown Road and Ridge Road. Work on this road, as well as permanent repairs to Zaners Bridge Road, is expected to begin Monday, September 17.

Zaners Bridge Road just east of Honeytown Road in Fishing Creek Township. There is access to the road on either side of the closure.

Millville Road between Route 42 in Hemlock Township and Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg is closed. A detour is Route 42 and Route 11.

Montour

(New) PP & L Road between McMichael Road in Derry Township and Arrowhead Road in Anthony Township.

Fox Hollow Road between Route 44 and the Lycoming County line in Anthony Township.

Rain gauges around The Valley varied greatly, from less than 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches.