Floods force early closing at Knoebels Monday

ELYSBURG – The big popular Valley theme park was forced to close early thanks to Monday’s flooding. Due to flooding of creeks inside the park, Knoebels Amusement Resort closed three hours early, around 7 p.m. Monday.

Public Relations Director Stacey Ososkie, “The main area that was affected was near the covered bridge near the miniature golf course area. But that has since been cleaned up and none of the rides were affected.”

Despite the early closure, Ososkie says the park had normal operation Tuesday, “We had an on-time opening, and we also had some flooding at our sister campground at Lake Glory Campground, but that water has receded as well.”

Knoebels officials say about five inches of rain fell Monday.