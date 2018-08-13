NWS WARNING: Flooding in parts of Valley; Watches/Warnings issued

Flooding in Valley, Watches/Warnings posted

WATSONTOWN – Heavy rains overnight has caused some major flooding this morning in parts of the Valley. Union County Communications says flooding has been reported in the Watsontown area. County communications says water rescues by boat are underway around Watsontown for residents to evacuate from homes.

The county also reports of some vehicles flipped over from flooding. No injuries have been reported. Watsontown, Milton, Montgomery, and Mifflinburg fire departments have responded.

There are also some road closures reported:

Route 405 at True Blue Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County

Willow Road in Delaware Township

Intersection of 8th Street and Hauck Lane in Watsontown

Intersection of Michael Lane and Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township

Intersection of Matthew Street/9th Street in Watsontown

Intersection of Turbot Avenue and True Blue Road in Delaware Township

Meanwhile, The National Weather Service has issued:

Flash Flood Watch:

Columbia, Montour, Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, and Union counties.

Flash Flood Warning

Northwestern Northumberland, Southeastern Lycoming County, Northwestern Montour County, Northwestern Columbia County, Northeastern Union County