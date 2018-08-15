Flood warnings still posted for Bloomsburg and Danville

SUNBURY – The Susquehanna River is expected to crest below flood stage at Sunbury today. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center says the river at Sunbury is at 20.77 feet. A crest at 23.1 feet is expected tonight.

At Bloomsburg and Danville, a Flood Warning is still posted. Crests today above flood stage are expected:

At Bloomsburg, a crest at 23’ feet is expected this evening. The river is at 19.7 feet right now. Flood stage at Bloomsburg is 19 feet.

At Danville, the river is at 19.7 feet and is expected to crest at 22.6 feet this evening. Flood stage is 20’ at Danville.

If the river reaches 23 feet at Sunbury, it is possible Route 11 would close between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam. The Shikellamy State Park Marina access road is already closed.