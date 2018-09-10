Flood warning for Union County and Penns Creek

SUNBURY – A flood warning has been issued for parts of the Valley, including Penns Creek. The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect from this evening to Tuesday afternoon, or until the warning is cancelled. At 11 a.m. Monday, the stage was over six feet and rising. The flood stage is set at eight feet, so minor flooding is being forecast.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage by this evening and crest at just over eight feet by after midnight tonight. The creek will fall below flood stage by late morning tomorrow.

At eight feet, the north bank overflows downstream of the Route 104 bridge. A number of secondary roads in the Penns Creek drainage are affected by high water. The flood warning is also in effect for Union County for the same time period.