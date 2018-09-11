Flood Warning for Susquehanna River Branches, roads closed

SUNBURY– The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood warning for Union, Northumberland, and Lycoming Counties for the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. It is expected minor to moderate flooding will occur in those counties. Right now, the river is near flood stage at Sunbury, Williamsport, Montgomery, West Milton, and Lewisburg.

At Williamsport, the river is expected to crest at 21 feet. Flood stage is 20 feet. At West Milton, the river is expected to crest at 22.5 feet. Flood stage is 19 feet.

At Lewisburg, the river is expected to crest at 20.7 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.

Sunbury is expected to crest at 23.6. Flood stage there is 24 feet.

Penns Creek is cresting at 8.5 feet, which is just above the 8-foot flood level, causing minor flooding.

To the southwest of the Valley, There is also a flood warning for the Juniata River at Lewistown.

Flooding has also caused road closures:

Montour

Route 54 between Route 254 in Derry Township and Valley Road/McCracken Road in Valley Township.

Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 and PP and L Road in Anthony Township.

Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Route 54 in Derry Township and Narehood Road in Liberty Township.

Route 4004 (Bush Road) between Route 54 and Fairview Road in Derry Township.

Northumberland

Route 1001 (Musser Lane) between Route 405 and Route 54 in Delaware Township.

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque Township.

Snyder

(New) Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Market Street in Union Township and Bake Oven Hill Road in Penn Township.

Union