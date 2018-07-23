Flood Warning and Watches HERE: AccuWeather forecast too

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, and York through Wednesday evening * Following a few days of heavy rainfall, additional heavy showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will continue to stream north and train over some of the same locations today through Wednesday. The soil is very wet and streams are running high. The expected additional heavy rain of up to several inches in some locations could cause flooding in very short order. In addition, flooding on the Susquehanna River and its larger tributaries is also possible this week.

A Flood Warning for Central Northumberland County, Montour, and Columbia County is in effect until 2:00 PM EDT Monday. * At 759 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms with torrential rain continuing to move north and train over the same areas. The rain will cause flooding of many small streams and low spots in cities and towns. Rainfall amounts of around 4 inches have already fallen over the past 6 to 8 hours in some places near and just to the west of the Interstate 81 and 83 corridor. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... York, Lebanon, Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Hershey, Elizabethtown, Berwick, Columbia, Sunbury, Middletown, Mount Joy, Shamokin, Palmyra, Red Lion, Mount Carmel, Shenandoah, Spry, Manheim, Annville and Danville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in portions of the warned area by late this afternoon. Here is the latest AccuWeather forecast: This afternoon: dreary and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm. High 80. Tonight: cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Low 72. Tomorrow: cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm. High 78. Wednesday: mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm. Watch for flooding. High 79. Thursday: humid with clouds and sunshine. High 85. Friday: humid with times of clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm. High 84. Here are the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast System: