Flood repairs on multiple Columbia County roads

COLUMBIA COUNTY – Repairs continue on many Columbia County roads after last month’s flooding.

Friday (8/24) and Saturday, PennDOT says crews will be working on Route 44 between Route 642 and Derr’s Road in Madison Township. A detour will be in place during daylight hours using Route 642, Shultz Road and Derr’s Road.

Saturday and Monday, crews will work on Derr’s road between Columbia Hill Road and Route 44 in Madison Township. A detour will be in place using Columbia Hill Road, Peppermill Road and Route 44.

This Tuesday and Wednesday crews will work on Frosty Valley Road between Brobst Drive and Mourey Drive in Hemlock Township. A detour will be in place using Columbia Hill Road, Hedge Road, Dahl Road, Route 44 and Route 42.

Work is weather permitting. School buses will still be able to use those roads during the closures.