Flood Advisory formany central PA counties

STATE COLLEGE— The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood advisory for many counties in our area. Northumberland, Union, Montour, Snyder, Dauphin, Columbia, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata and Schuylkill Counties are all under a flood advisory until 1:30 pm.

At 10:37am, media reports and automated gauge reports indicated minor flooding has begun across the southern half of Central PA. Up to two inches of rain has already fallen. Additional showers and thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon. Any additional heavy rain later today may lead to renewed or worsening flooding.

The national Weather Service would like to remind the pubic when encountering flooded roadways turn around and do not try to drive through standing water. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A flood advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bank full. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.