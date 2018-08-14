Flash flood watches and rising Susquehanna River levels

A Flash Flood Watch is still posted for The Valley
UNDATED – The National Weather Service has a Flash Flood Watch posted for The Valley. It expires Tuesday at 10pm. AccuWeather does call for more showers and thunderstorms.
The Susquehanna River is rising.
- At Danville, a crest at about foot above flood stage is expected Wednesday. 21.5 feet is the prediction from the National Weather Service. 20’ feet is flood stage.
- At Sunbury, the river is at 17.3 feet, and is expected to rise to 21’ feet Wednesday afternoon, Flood stage is 24 feet at Sunbury. By way of comparison, about a month ago the river crested at about 22 feet.
- A crest at Lewisburg is expected Tuesday at just below 14 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.