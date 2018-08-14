Home
Flash flood watches and rising Susquehanna River levels

WKOK Staff | August 14, 2018 |

A Flash Flood Watch is still posted for The Valley

UNDATED – The National Weather Service has a Flash Flood Watch posted for The Valley. It expires Tuesday at 10pm. AccuWeather does call for more showers and thunderstorms.

 

The Susquehanna River is rising.

  • At Danville, a crest at about foot above flood stage is expected Wednesday. 21.5 feet is the prediction from the National Weather Service. 20’ feet is flood stage.
  • At Sunbury, the river is at 17.3 feet, and is expected to rise to 21’ feet Wednesday afternoon, Flood stage is 24 feet at Sunbury.  By way of comparison, about a month ago the river crested at about 22 feet.
  • A crest at Lewisburg is expected Tuesday at just below 14 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.
