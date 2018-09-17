NWS: Flash Flood Watch as Florence remnants move in

SUNBURY – With remnants of Hurricane Florence expected to move into the Valley today, a Flash Flood watch has been posted. The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood watches for Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Montour Counties from 2 p.m. this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain is expected to move into the area, producing 1-2 inches of rain. 2-4 inches are possible in some spots, however. Here is the AccuWeather forecast:

Today and tonight: mostly cloudy and humid. Rain from Florence will overspread the area

during the midday and continue through tonight. Some of the rain will be heavy, with the

potential for flooding. High today 73. Low tonight 69.

Tomorrow: rain ending in the morning, then clouds will give way to some sun in the afternoon.

High 78.