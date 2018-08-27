PA flags at half-staff for Sen. McCain: AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Flags at Pennsylvania state government buildings and grounds are flying at half-staff to honor Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer over the weekend. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the flags lowered Monday, saying McCain embodied the core principles of American citizenship and dedicated his entire life to the country.

The flags will remain lowered through sunset on the day of McCain’s burial next Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis. A Navy aviator, McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving 35 years in Congress and running twice for president in 2000 and 2008.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who want a drivers’ license that allows them to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal buildings can soon get one. Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation on Saturday will begin pre-qualifying residents to receive one of the so-called Real IDs when they become available next March. The IDs cost $30 and meet federal anti-terrorism standards, but are optional and aren’t necessary to legally drive.

Residents who want a Real ID must provide proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identification, such as a passport or birth certificate, if they received their first Pennsylvania drivers’ license before September 2003. Federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania on Oct. 10, although the Wolf administration is asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for an extension.