Flag burning demonstration at Northumberland Co. Courthouse

SUNBURY – A Central Pennsylvania political activist is back in The Valley leading demonstrations burning a Confederate flag and Nazi flag sewn together. This time, Gene Stilp led the rally at the Northumberland County Courthouse Tuesday. The demonstration took place around 11 a.m. Monday. Stilp burned the Confederate and Nazi flag in trash cans in front of the court house.

Stilp previously was in Columbia County for a burning demonstration, and is expected to lead another demonstration in Union County later Tuesday. (Matt Catrillo)