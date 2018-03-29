Five wanted on robbery charges by Buffalo Valley police

LEWISBURG—The Buffalo Valley Regional Police have arrest warrants out for five people who were involved in a robbery two weeks ago in Lewisburg. Police tell WKOK three men entered an apartment at 522 Market Street armed with shotguns and one of the men pointed a gun at the resident. The incident happened Friday, March 16.

While in the apartment the thieves removed a 42 inch TV, $600 in cash, and an iPhone wallet that contained the resident’s cellphone, credit and debit cards. The resident told police that he believes he got robbed in retaliation for an incident involving one of the robbers.

Buffalo Valley police identified the suspects:

Shaquan Person of Selinsgrove

Larissa Sparrer of Middleburg

Nicholas Cashdollar of Northumberland

Martin Esperanza of Milton

John Doe “Ehjae”

They are all wanted for robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief. Police advise the community that this event was a targeted attack and not a random assault on a residence. Buffalo Valley Regional Police were assisted in the investigation by the Mifflinburg Police department, Sunbury police, Milton police, and the Snyder County Prison.