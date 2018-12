UNION COUNTY – Drivers who plan on using Interstate 80 heading westbound in Union County may want to find an alternate route.

There was a vehicle crash in Clinton County that caused the traffic back up. The accident took place just west of the Union County line.

PennDOT suggests using Interstate 180 North to Williamsport and then Route 220 South to I-80 as an alternate route. The crash reportedly involved several injuries, entrapment and ejections.