Five displaced by house fire in Union County

LEWISBURG – A family of five was displaced by a house fire Saturday night in Lewisburg. West Cameron Engine Fire Chief James Blount said his department received a report of a fire at a duplex on North Fourth Street in the borough around 6 p.m.

Smoke and flames were visible on the front porch area of the home when firefighters arrived on scene. The fire was contained to the porch area and no injuries were reported.

Blount said the American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents. He says an investigation by fire officials quickly determined that a discarded cigarette was the cause. Crews from Mifflinburg, Milton, Shamokin Dam, Winfield and White Deer assisted at the scene. (Deanna Force)