First PSU frat student sentenced: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a Pennsylvania State University student who died during alcohol-fueled hazing at a fraternity is calling the first sentence handed out in the case an important step toward justice. Twenty-year-old Ryan Burke was ordered on Tuesday to serve three months of house arrest in connection with the 2017 death of Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. He also was fined and placed on 27 months of probation.

Burke is among more than 20 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity to face criminal charges in Piazza’s death. He pleaded guilty to hazing and alcohol violations. The other defendants still face hearings. Given that Burke will have to give up his freedom, Piazza family attorney Tom Kline says the sentence is “an important first step on the long road to justice.”

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A Penn State University fraternity member who plied a pledge with vodka the night he was fatally injured in a series of falls avoided jail time on Tuesday when a judge sentenced him to three months of house arrest. Ryan Burke, the first frat brother sentenced in the case, apologized to the parents of Tim Piazza, who died in February 2017 after a night of drinking and hazing in the Beta Theta Pi house.

Burke said he was “truly sorry” and accepted responsibility for his role in the events that led to Piazza’s death from severe head and abdominal injuries he suffered the night he accepted a pledge bid. Judge Brian Marshall also gave Burke 27 months of probation, fined him more than $3,000 and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

Burke, 21, of Scranton, had pleaded guilty to four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations. More than two dozen other members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity still face charges. A hearing for some is planned for next month, and a trial for others is set for February.

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man’s 7-foot (2-meter) red tail boa constrictor has gone missing. The snake’s name is Vinny and his owner says he disappeared from his East Greenville home about three to four weeks ago. There have been no confirmed sightings since. The snake is 10 years old and can hide anywhere. Authorities are asking people in the Montgomery County community not to touch Vinny if they find him. Instead, they are being asked to call police. East Greenville is about 16 miles south of Allentown.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A rare nickel is going up for auction in Philadelphia and officials say it could fetch $3 million to $5 million. The Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is one of only five ever produced. The Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering the coin for auction Aug. 15 during the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money. The fair will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Aug. 14-18.

The coin is named for financier Louis E. Eliasberg, who bought the coin in 1948 and amassed one of the greatest coin collections in U.S. history. A collection of vintage U.S. paper money also is up for auction, and could fetch up to $900,000. Some bills in the Joel R. Anderson Collection include 1880s certificates for $500 and $1,000 in silver.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday stopped the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns as President Donald Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online. The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June allowing it to make the plans for the guns available for download on Wednesday.

The restraining order from U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle puts that plan on hold for now. “There is a possibility of irreparable harm because of the way these guns can be made,” he said. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the ruling “a complete, total victory.” “We were asking for a nationwide temporary restraining order putting a halt to this outrageous decision by the federal government to allow these 3D downloadable guns to be available around our country and around the world. He granted that relief,” Ferguson said at a news conference after the hearing. “That is significant.”

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers of the annual reenactment of a 17th-century Spanish conquistador reclaiming Santa Fe from Native Americans have issued an apology to Pueblo Indians. Now, Santa Fe Fiesta, Inc. said organizers “regret the suffering, trauma and pain the Pueblo people endured” during the years of the reenactment. They also agreed to discontinue to reenactment. The event, which was performed each autumn on the Santa Fe Plaza during the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe, had become a symbol of colonialism for some Native Americans, as well as a painful reminder of New Mexico’s bloody past. The pageant depicted the re-entry of conquistador Don Diego de Vargas into Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for a Maryland beach town say that while not everyone is offended by women going topless, it’s seen as “unpalatable” by society. The Salisbury Daily Times reports lawyers for Ocean City argued in response to a lawsuit challenging an ordinance prohibiting topless women in public that due to an “indisputable difference between the sexes,” it’s in the government’s interest to protect public sensibilities. The plaintiffs and their lawyer claim the ordinance violates an equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and the Declaration of Rights to the Maryland Constitution. Ocean City unanimously passed the ordinance in June 2017 after the beach patrol said lifeguards would no longer reprimand topless women.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Veteran journalist Judy Woodruff says it affected her when she mentioned on air that President Donald Trump had said something that wasn’t accurate. “The first time I had to say on the air the president had said something that we needed to point out was not accurate, I got a lump in my throat,” she told a TV critics meeting on Tuesday. “It’s not something that journalists are accustomed to doing.”

“PBS NewsHour,” the nightly broadcast anchored by managing editor Woodruff, is careful about using the term lying in regards to Trump and other people in the news, she said. “When you use the word ‘lie’ you’re saying someone said whatever they said with intention to mislead, to misrepresent,” she said. Woodruff has noticed a newfound collegiality between journalists competing to get the news out first in an era of a president who has called the media an enemy of the people and talks about fake news.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police are starting to enforce a new law targeting slow drivers using the passing lanes of highways. Two drivers have been cited as of July 27 for driving too slowly in the passing lane since the law took effect July 1, the Idaho Press reported Monday. Idaho State Police have given warnings to three other drivers.

Most people expect the general traffic to stay on the right lane and leave the left lanes open for passing, said Lt. Shawn Staley. “If vehicles are moving slower, it can cause accidents and crashes,” he said. The law doesn’t specify how much time it should take for slow cars to move over to the right lane. Staley expects it should be within a normal and reasonable time, as determined by troopers.

CHICAGO (AP) — A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field’s centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, said he feels lucky to be alive. Kyle McAleer was sitting with his family and friends under the manual scoreboard when he was hit by a 6- to 8-inch pin during last week’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 20-year-old Iowa man said he began wearing the bucket with his family as a “rally cap” a few years ago.

He did so after he saw former Cubs player Starlin Castro wear one a few years ago. McAleer said he put the bucket on his head about a half-inning before his injury. He said he believes he might have been killed without it. “It might have fractured my skull. It definitely could have been fatal. I am extremely lucky,” McAleer said. Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the incident occurred when a loose pin that rolled out of the scoreboard when a tile was being changed. The scoreboard is now secure, Green said.

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas sheriff’s deputy has been fired after video showed him driving down a Texas highway with an inmate sitting on the roof. The deputy had been transporting 31-year-old Martin Gregory Estrada when the man broke a patrol car window and climbed onto the vehicle’s roof. The deputy summoned help and didn’t stop until backup arrived. A Taylor County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says the deputy was terminated for violating office policies on inmate safety and security. Video of the July 18 incident was recorded by a motorist following the patrol car.

BOSTON (AP) — Jake Arrieta struck out seven in seven strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game slide with a 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Arrieta allowed only one run and six hits to finish July 4-0 in six starts. Jorge Alfaro hit an RBI double in the second, Scott Kingery drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Carlos Santana added an RBI single for a key run in the ninth after Rhys Hoskins led off with a double. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit his team-leading 19th home run, Francisco Cervelli added his 10th of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates finished off a frantic trade deadline day with a 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs. Hours after trading for Texas closer Keone Kela and Tampa Bay starting pitcher Chris Archer to give their postseason hopes a jolt, the Pirates won for the 16th time in 20 games by getting to Jon Lester in the middle innings and holding on late.

