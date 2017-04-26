First Friday events kick off in May in Sunbury

SUNBURY — A focus on the arts will be the theme of First Friday events planned for the city of Sunbury. Chris Reis of Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated talks about the plan for First Friday, “The goal is to get people to the downtown here in Sunbury, to help local businesses see an increase in foot traffic outside their business or inside their business hopefully.”

Reis said, “We are going to incorporate the arts in with it as well, by showcasing our local businesses along Market Street, along with setting up businesses in Cameron Park that aren’t located on Market Street, and then hopefully spreading some artists around the downtown.”

Reis says the events will take place on the first Friday of the month from May through November, with the first event taking place May 5. He talked about some of the attractions planned, “We’ve had a couple of guitarists that have contacted us. We have a couple of different consultants for different businesses that are going to be setting up in Cameron Park. Then, we have a bunch of different people that are painters that we are working that we are hopefully going to have downtown as well.”

Reis says they hope to make it fresh each month with different artists and businesses. Reis was a guest on WKOK Sunrise. You can hear the entire interview online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)