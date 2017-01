LEWISBURG — The first baby born in 2017 at Evangelical Community Hospital was a little boy. The baby is named Lincoln Alec Mabus and was born on January 1 at 7:13 p.m.

Lincoln’s parents are Melissa and Lance Mabus of Laporte. Lincoln weighed in at 8 pounds and 12 ounces and was delivered by Midwife Claire Landry, who has now delivered three New Year’s babies in her career. (Ali Stevens)