First 2018 PA human case of West Nile Virus reported

HARRISBURG – The first 2018 human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Pennsylvania. The state departments of Health and Environmental Protection say the infection was detected in an Allegheny County resident. Samples are being sent to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Both departments strongly recommend everyone minimize their exposure to mosquitoes. They tell us mosquitoes that transmit West Nile are most active at dawn or dusk, but they can bite at any time of the day or night.

It’s also recommended you used DEET-containing insect repellants and covered exposed skin with lightweight clothing. To keep mosquitoes from entering your home, make sure windows and door screens are in place and in good condition.

Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have popped in every county in The Valley.