Firefighter dead after battling a fire in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Coal Township firefighter has died after helping to battle a blaze at a mobile home in Coal Township. The Pennsylvania Firefighter’s Facebook page says Scott Dannheimer died in the line of duty. Other details of the firefighter’s death are unknown.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. at mobile home on West Independence Street, according to the Northumberland County Fire Wire. When crews arrived on scene they found the fire was fully involved. Several units responded and the fire is reportedly under control.