Fired Sunbury police officer in court today

SUNBURY— Former Sunbury Police Officer Jamie Quinn was in court today in Northumberland County for misdemeanor charges of tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and theft and diversion of services, according to The Daily Item.

A sexually explicit image of a teenage girl was found on Quinn’s police department issued cellphone that she let her juvenile son use for 45 days in 2016. According to the police department policy, cellphones issued by the police department are not allowed to be used by anyone but the officer it was issued to. The paper says Quinn told her son to delete the image and deny seeing it, that’s according to testimony by Sunbury Police Captain, Steve Bennick.

Quinn was charged in June and fired from the department in August of 2017. The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.