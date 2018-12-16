Fired pregnant, not married Lourdes Regional teacher files appeal

COAL TOWNSHIP – A pregnant teacher who’s not married, that was fired from Lourdes Regional School earlier this month has filed an appeal. PennLive.com reports Naiad Reich has submitted a formal letter to Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer asking for reinstatement. School Board member Tony Varano also wrote to Bishop Gainer, threatening legal action if Reich is not reinstated immediately.

Reich was fired December 7 after informing the school she was 12 weeks pregnant and no immediate plans to marry the father, with whom she is living. Doing so violates the school’s morality clause. Varano says if the morality clause was followed to the letter, other teachers would be fired. He tells PennLive its totally unfair Reich was singled out.