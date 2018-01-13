Fire wipes out Valley doctor’s house

DANVILLE – A huge fire where flames could be seen for miles destroyed a Valley doctor’s home in Montour County. The Daily Item reports the fire occurred at 6:45 p.m. at 1094 Charlene Drive located along Kaseville Hill. The Daily Item says the home is owned by Dr. Ronald Avenia, who lives there with his partner, according to neighbors who first reported the fire. No one was home at the time of the blaze. According to the paper, firefighters say the home was fully engulfed upon their arrival. A fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. One firefighter was tken to Geisinger for heat exhaustion, but will be fine.

Valley Township fire company responded, along with rescue personnel three counties. Those neighboring rescue personnel included East End, Washington Township, Millville, Montour Township, Liberty Township, Point Township, Upper Augusta and Elysburg. (Matt Catrillo)