Fire kills 30 goats and 10 pigs in Monroe Township

photo provided by Tony Bendele of Sunbury

SELINSGROVE — Fire destroyed a barn housing goats and pigs in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The fire started just after midnight at a barn off of Penns Drive, owned by Pedro Valdes, owner of Pedro’s Wine Collection.

Valdes tells us there were 30 goats and 10 pigs inside the barn and they were all killed by the fire. Hummels Wharf Fire Chief Jeff Buckley said the fire may have started from propane heaters warming piglets, but the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or the owner. Firefighters had to cool a large propane tank, that was overheating and venting propane, which was burning. A damage estimate was not available.

Firefighters from Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Selinsgrove, Winfield, New Berlin and Northumberland responded. (Ali Stevens)