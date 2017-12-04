Home
Fire injuring two firefighters ruled accidental

WKOK Staff | December 4, 2017 |

TURBOTVILLE – A weekend fire in Northumberland County that injured two firefighters has been ruled accidental.   The fire was Saturday morning about 10:45 at 371 Trent Road in Lewis Township,  Northumberland County.

Milton state police say the injured volunteers were Travis Burrows, who is a captain of the Warrior Run Fire Company.  He sustained a serious laceration and was admitted to Geisinger and released Sunday. Joe Stump, who is Milton’s fire chief, was treated and released from the hospital.

A state police fire marshal says the blaze was caused by an electric malfunction in the basement and damages are estimated at $350,000.   The home was destroyed, it was owned by Williamsport Bureau firefighter John Lyons Jr.  (Matt Catrillo)

