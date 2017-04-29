Fire hits ‘Burns School of Tae Kwon Do’ in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — Fire hit the Burns School of Tae Kwon Do building in Selinsgrove Saturday evening. The 6:30pm alarm was for the building at 315 North Water Street. Volunteer fire fighters from throughout the region converged on the smoky blaze. There were no reports of injuries.

The fire primarily hit an outbuilding, constructure in very close proximity to the main building. Fire then damaged the main structure.

Snyder County Communications tells us, got the call about 6:25pm. They sent volunteers from Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Kratzerville, Kreamer, Sunbury, Northumberland, and Middleburg. A state police fire marshal has been summoned to the scene and will help in the investigation.