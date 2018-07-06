Fire hits a home near Danville Thursday night

DANVILLE — A mother and her son will be coming back from vacation to a heavily damaged home. A fire hit a home near the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Tomcavage Lane in the Danville area late Thursday night. Montour/Columbia 911 tells us the fire was first reported around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The home, owned by Roberta Shaffer and her son was heavily damaged. Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young tells The Daily Item the Shaffer’s were on vacation at the time. No injuries were reported. A fire marshal will help investigate the cause. All fire units from Montour County, Point Township Fire Department and some Columbia County fire units responded.